Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes Joe Rodon has added leadership to the Whites backline this season with his ability to organise the defence.

Rodon joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham this summer and has wasted little time in cementing a place in Daniel Farke’s backline.

While the Leeds forwards garnered praise in their 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday, the Welshman was quietly confident at the back and played a big part in keeping the home side at bay.

Newsome stressed that Rodon knows the art of being at the right place at the right time as a defender, which is a brilliant quality.

The former Leeds star also feels that his leadership qualities have come in handy for the Whites as well and Rodon has emerged as the big man in their defence this season.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That’s the art of defending, being in the right place at the right time.

“I like his leadership qualities.

“I look at him as the game is going on in and around him and he is organising people, he is talking to people, he is pulling people and dictating to them.

“That’s what you have got to do as a centre-back.”

Rodon is expected to start when Leeds travel to Hull City for their next Championship fixture on Wednesday night.