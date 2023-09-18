Liam Rosenior has revealed he went to watch Leeds United’s win away at Millwall on Sunday as he plots a way for his Hull City outfit to beat the Whites this week.

Hull have won three of their opening six Championship games and are sitting fifth early in the Championship standings.

On Wednesday night they will host a Leeds side who are looking to build some momentum following a win over Millwall at the Den on Sunday.

Rosenior admitted that he is not going to pretend that playing Leeds is special for the club and the fans and it is a big game for everyone.

The Hull boss watched Leeds on Sunday and admitted that they have several attacking threats but stressed that his side must back themselves to get a result after making a good start to the season.

Asked if playing Leeds is big for the club, the Hull manager told BBC Humberside Sport: “It does, I am not going to pretend.

“It means a lot to us as a club, it means a lot to the fans and it is up to us to go and put on a performance that does the occasion proud.

“I went to watch them yesterday.

“They are a very good team with a lot of attacking threats on the pitch, which you expect.

“But we have got to go in knowing that we are a good team, knowing that we have started the season really well and we have to play a really high tempo with really high energy and we want to have a really good night.”

Leeds won 4-0 against Hull on their last visit to the MKM Stadium in February 2020.