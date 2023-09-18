Former Norwich City man Cedric Anselin has insisted that Adam Idah needs to start against Leicester City on Wednesday to boost his confidence, despite having failed to score in the last two games.

The Canaries have made a good start to their Championship campaign as they are currently sitting fourth with 13 points.

However, American forward Josh Sargent is currently out injured and he could potentially miss a significant amount of the season.

Irish international Idah started the last two league games for Norwich, but failed to register his name on the scoresheet on both occasions.

Idah was replaced on the hour mark in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City by new boy Hwang Ui-jo.

However, Anselin stressed that Idah still needs to start Norwich’s next game on Wednesday as dropping him would hurt his confidence badly.

“I would definitely start Idah on Wednesday”, Anselin said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“Just to give him a boost.

“Because if you don’t start him on Wednesday his head’s down.

“He is a young lad, he works with confidence, you can see that.

“It’s all down to the manager, how he is going to speak to Idah tomorrow even tonight.”

It remains to be seen if David Wagner will keep his faith in Idah against the high-flying Foxes this week, or instead turn to loan star Hwang.