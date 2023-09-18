Jon Newsome has insisted that automatic promotion should be the aim for Leeds United after putting together a quality squad of players in the summer.

Leeds have only won two of their opening six Championship fixtures and are sitting tenth in the league table at the moment.

However, the Yorkshire giants did some good business towards the end of the transfer window and added quality players to their squad.

Newsome admitted that there were mitigating circumstances that led to the Whites doing their business late in the transfer window.

However, he feels Leeds have done a fantastic job in recruitment in the summer and they really now have a squad to push for promotion.

The former Leeds star feels the Whites should target finishing in the top two in the Championship this season.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The recruitment was frustrating and it was late in the day. We understand why it was late in the day and why it was delayed.

“But overall, they had a very successful window.

“This squad of players have to be looking at a top-two finish and absolute minimum, top six.

“On paper, it’s a really strong squad going forward.”

Leeds will hope to climb up the table in the coming weeks by putting together a run of positive results.