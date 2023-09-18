Former Newcastle United star Shay Given is of the view that every single game is going to be huge for the Magpies in the Champions League group stage.

Newcastle are in the Champions League this season and their group consists of European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The Magpies will begin their Champions League campaign against Serie A outfit AC Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro.

Given warned Newcastle United’s players that every single game in the group stage of the Champions League is going to be massive for them and believes that Eddie Howe’s side have an amazing opportunity on their hands to be part of history.

“I kind of think because we’ve been out of it so long, we’re now back with a bang”, Given told Chronicle Live.

“Every single game, home or away, is absolutely massive.

“I’m not trying to disrespect any of the smaller teams but every single game is humongous and the history is just amazing.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Newcastle returned to winning ways after their win against Brentford at the weekend and now the Magpies will be hoping to snatch three points from AC Milan.