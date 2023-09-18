Norwich City boss David Wagner has insisted that his side want to become the biggest ever test for Leicester City this season ahead of the Foxes’ trip to Norfolk.

Enzo Maresca’s side are eyeing securing an immediate return to the Premier League this term and they have made a solid start to their campaign.

The Foxes tasted defeat at the hands of Hull City, but have garnered plaudits for their on-field fluidity.

The Canaries are also in good form and they are now maintaining the highest goalscoring record in the Championship standings.

Now Wagner insisted that his side want to become the toughest opponents for the Foxes this season besides admitting that the Leicester game is the biggest test for the Norfolk club whether it is a home game or not.

“This is the biggest test we have faced this season, at home or away.

“One we are really looking forward to and excited about”, Wagner said at a press conference.

“We want to be the most uncomfortable opponent that they’ll face.“

Norwich will welcome Leicester to Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, with the last meeting between the two clubs at the ground ending in a 2-1 win for the Foxes in 2021.