Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has insisted that it is inappropriate to compare the two Scottish giants at the moment as Celtic have been miles ahead of Rangers in terms of performances in recent years.

Celtic are set to take on Feyenoord in their opening group game of the Champions League in Rotterdam on Tuesday night.

Rangers were heavily beaten by another Dutch side in PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff tie, which dropped them into the Europa League group stage this season.

It could point to Dutch football being stronger and that favouring Feyenoord, but boss Slot feels it is just not right to compare the two Glasgow giants as for the moment Celtic are leagues ahead of Rangers.

He pointed at Celtic’s recent superior record against Rangers in Scottish domestic football and insisted that the Bhoys have been far more dominant over the last decade.

Slot said in a press conference: “PSV won easily at home but were unable to win away.

“Celtic have only lost to them once in their last six meetings and have been champions nine times in the last ten years.

“They have simply been a much better club than Rangers over the last ten years although Rangers fans will think it’s a bit of an insult.

“If you look at the performances, I think you will have to assess them differently than Rangers.”

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Celtic will show more improvements in the Champions League this season compared to their record in recent years.