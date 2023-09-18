Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has conceded that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has a valid point on the fixture schedule but insisted that he has enough good players to freshen his team without weakening them.

Leeds are going into Wednesday’s game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on the back of a 3-0 win over Millwall, which was their first win at the Den in over a decade.

However, Farke is not too pleased about the way the fixtures have lined up as Hull played on Friday night and have two more days to recover and prepare for the Yorkshire derby compared to Leeds who played on Sunday.

Rosenior admitted that the Leeds boss has got a point as it is a slight advantage for his men, but stressed that over the course of the season, his team will also face similar scenarios.

He also stressed that Leeds have a solid squad of players and Farke can afford to make a few changes without the fear of weakening the team.

The Hull City manager told BBC Humberside Sport: “I think it’s a valid point.

“It’s true we have two extra days but this is the Championship, this is the reality of the league.

“There will be times when a team will have two days ahead of us.

“You have just got to get on with it.

“Have they got more than enough good players?

“I looked at their bench, they have got the opportunity to change if they really want to freshen it up and not weaken their side.”

Leeds did beat Hull 4-0 on their last visit to the MKM Stadium the last time they were in the Championship in 2020.