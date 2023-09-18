Jon Newsome has stressed the importance of Leeds United having a different plan to break teams down when they are playing at Elland Road.

Leeds have won two games in the league this season and both those victories came on the road at Ipswich Town and Millwall, respectively.

The Whites have drawn all of their three home games this season and are still looking to get their season going in front of their fans.

Newsome conceded that Leeds are finding it easier to win games away from home as they are good at hitting teams on the counter attack and scoring goals.

He stressed that at home teams are giving more respect to Leeds and challenging them to break them down by defending deep and making it hard to find space for the Whites’ attackers.

The former Leeds star insisted that they need to find a way to counter the challenge and get better at home going forward this season.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I do agree that at this moment in time, it seems to me that it is easier for us to play away from home than at home.

“That’s because teams come to Elland Road and give us the respect that we deserve as a football club.

“They are not going to come to Elland Road and open up and try and take you on and play you at your game.

“That’s a backhanded compliment in some respects, but it’s something we have got to look at and address and try and break them down.

“I feel we are a very good side when we hit people on the break.

“The question mark then is can we do it when teams are sitting in and saying come and break us down, we are not actually bothered about trying to score.

“We are just going to defend resolutely, make it difficult for you.

“Effectively, what they want is to stay in the game and in the last 15 to 20 minutes, they will open up a little bit and see if they can nick one.

“We have got to have a different plan when we are at home.”

Leeds have another away game at Hull on Wednesday night before they host Watford at Elland Road next Saturday.