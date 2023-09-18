Jon Newsome has credited the Leeds United hierarchy for putting together a strong squad of players in a short space of time in the summer.

Leeds won just their second league game of the season on Sunday when they beat Millwall 3-0 at the Den.

The Whites are yet to win at home this term but the team did struggle last month due to turmoil inside the squad with several players wanting to leave.

Leeds did some good business towards the end of the window and managed to keep Willy Gnonto at the club.

Newsome feels the Leeds hierarchy deserve accolades for putting a good squad together in a short space of time and believes they could not have done more.

He insisted that Leeds have backed Daniel Farke in the market and has given the new manager an opportunity to have a good season.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “As a squad, the club have done as well as you could expect them in such a short space of time to get as many bodies in the door.

“They have backed the manager and they have given him an opportunity.

“And I think we have seen it today that we have got some very good footballers.”

Leeds have an away game at Hull on Wednesday evening before taking on Watford at Elland Road on Saturday.