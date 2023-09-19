Barry Ferguson has conceded that Celtic have to accept that they will have to sit back and soak up the pressure at Feyenoord in the Champions League tonight.

Celtic are set to open their Champions League campaign tonight when they take on Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

The Bhoys have struggled in the Champions League in recent years and have been on the end of some heavy defeats in Europe’s elite competition.

Ferguson conceded that it is going to be a tough ask for Celtic but stressed that at Champions League level, they will have to sit back and soak up the pressure when they are playing away from home.

The former Scotland star insisted that they will have to find a way to make use of set-piece situations and feels if they get a point in Rotterdam they should be absolutely delighted.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It is going to be tough.

“They are playing in the Champions League. These are the elite teams with very good players at the highest level.

“Away from home, you have to sit back and soak up the pressure and try and hit them on the counter-attack.

“Hope for set-pieces and if the delivery is good, you can take advantage of that.

“Away from home, if you come away with a point in the Champions League, you’d be absolutely delighted.”

Celtic have not made it out of the group stage of the Champions League since the 2012/13 season.