Former Premier League star Barry Ferguson has admitted that at some point Manchester United may have to consider appointing Ange Postecoglou in if he continues to do well at Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou became a cult favourite at Celtic during his two-year stay in Glasgow due to the way his teams played brilliant attacking football and dominated domestic football north of the border.

The Australian took charge of Tottenham in the summer and has already won over the Spurs fans with his attacking brand of football that has earned the praise of many in England.

Ferguson insisted that Postecoglou’s entertaining style of football resembles the kind of football Manchester United teams played when they were managed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Scotland star stressed that if the Australian continues his good work at Spurs, Manchester United have to consider him as a potential manager at Old Trafford.

The former top flight midfielder said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You think of Manchester United and think back of the great teams under Sir Alex Ferguson, he changed it quite a bit, look at the way they played.

“Really open, attack-minded and it suits the way Postecoglou’s [teams play].

“He has got a job on his hands at Tottenham but if he continues what he is doing there, I think they would be crazy not to look at him.”

Erik ten Hag is under pressure after Manchester United have lost three of their opening five Premier League games this season.