Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has insisted that Jamie Shackleton’s ability to play in different positions every week for the team is not an easy job for any player.

Shackleton was expected to leave Leeds in the summer but he caught the eye of Daniel Farke during pre-season and has emerged as one of the most important players in the Whites squad.

A midfielder by trade, the 23-year-old has already featured in four different positions for Leeds this season and is now one of the first names on Farke’s teamsheet.

Matteo conceded that he was in the same place as Shackleton when he was playing and insisted that featuring a different position every week for the team is one of the hardest things for players.

He loves the attitude the midfielder has shown to do a job for the team this season and stressed that he has been one of the best players for Leeds at the start of the new campaign.

The former White said on LUTV: “I think Jamie Shackleton has been outstanding.

“Having to play in different positions week-in-week-out and I have been there myself as a player, it’s hard to do that.

“He has not moaned; he has not complained and has got on with it.

“To be honest, he and [Ethan] Ampadu have probably been the best two players this season so far.”

Shackleton was on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers during the course of the summer transfer window, but stayed put.