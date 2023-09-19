Barry Ferguson has indicated that he would be happy to take Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes over his Magpies team-mate Elliot Anderson for Scotland.

Anderson has represented Scotland in youth international football and was named in the Scotland senior squad in the last international break.

However, he pulled out of the squad with suggestions that he had changed his mind about representing Scotland and now wants to play for England in senior football.

On the other hand, there are claims that his Newcastle team-mate Barnes is considering wearing the Scotland colours and could make himself available for Steve Clarke’s side in the coming months.

Ferguson admitted that he would love to see Barnes play for Scotland and insisted that his country must move on quickly if Anderson is not interested in playing for them.

The former Scotland star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I would take him [Barnes] in a minute.

“He is a player.

“At the end of the day, if he [Anderson] doesn’t want to be part of it here then move on.

“That’s the attitude you need to have in this place.”

The former midfielder admitted that while Anderson is a young player with potential, Barnes is a proven performer at the Premier League level and could be a great addition to Scotland if he makes himself available for selection.

“He is a fantastic young player but Harvey Barnes is a proven Premier League player.

“His performances at Leicester before Newcastle bought him were excellent.

“It’s the reason why Newcastle paid a lot of money for him.

“If he makes himself available, I am sure Steve Clarke will snap him up.”