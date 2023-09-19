Charlton Athletic technical director Andy Scott has insisted that even though Addicks youth coach Jason Pearce showed his qualities working with the first team, he is following his own pathway.

The League One side let go of Dean Holden last month and Pearce stepped in to take charge of the first team for a small amount of time.

Michael Appleton has been appointed as the new Addicks boss, but Pearce handed the League One side their second win of the season as they defeated Fleetwood Town 2-1 before the international break.

Scott stressed that Pearce has shown his qualities working with the first team and deemed him as a valuable asset for the Addicks.

Pearce has now gone back to his previous role after Appleton’s arrival and Scott insisted that they will support Pearce on his pathway.

“Jason has stepped up and been fantastic.

“He’s shown the level he can be at when he wants to be in the first-team environment – but he’s very clear on his pathway”, Scott told the South London Press.

“We want to support that; he is valuable to the football club.

“He has got a job to do and that he wants to do, so we’ve got to build a first-team coaching staff that is going to allow Michael to be the leader and implement his attributes.”

Pearce, 35, finished his playing career at Charlton after turning out for Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.