Southampton out-on-loan star Paul Onuachu has insisted that he wanted to repay fans after scoring a goal on his debut for his new side Trabzonspor.

Onuachu joined relegation-threatened Southampton from Genk in January this year and was expected to be firing on all cylinders for the south coast side.

However, his inclusion in Saints’ ranks did not beget the much-needed impact and he saw the eventual relegation of the side.

The towering Nigerian attacker is not in Saints boss Russell Martin’s plans moving forward and he is now on a season-long loan spell with Trabzonspor.

Onuachu made an immediate impact with a goal on his debut as Trabzonspor powered to a 3-0 win over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig; the Saints man struck in the 29th minute.

He further emphasised that he wanted to return the faith the fans showed and the goal was a tribute to them.

“I scored the first goal in my first match. It was an honour“, Onuachu was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“Our fans supported us a lot.

“We worked hard for this win.

“Everyone did their best.

“Our fans were behind us.

“I wanted to repay the energy the fans gave me.

“I achieved this.“

Southampton are likely to keep a close eye on how Onuachu does in Turkey.

It remains to be seen now whether the Turkish side will make a move to convert Onuachu’s loan deal to a permanent one next summer.