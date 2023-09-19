Illan Meslier has conceded that he cannot blame the Leeds United team for his poor individual performances last season and admitted that he was not playing at his best.

Meslier lost his place in the starting eleven towards the end of last season following a string of bad performances.

Leeds got relegated from the Premier League and the Frenchman had a harrowing campaign after being hailed as one of the best young goalkeepers in the top flight.

He is again the number one at Leeds this season, but Meslier conceded that he has to accept that he was not playing at his best, especially in the second half of the previous campaign.

The Frenchman admitted that it would be easy to blame the team but insisted that he was poor as well and that he needed to realise that as he wants to be one of the best in his position.

Meslier told the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Of course, last season was difficult, especially the second part of the season was difficult for me.

“I wasn’t at my best level, to be honest, and it’s important that I realised it because I want to be the best.

“I cannot just lie to myself and say, ‘Oh no, it was the team’.

“Of course, the team weren’t as good as we wanted but also my performances weren’t good enough.

“I wanted to be the best and the performance wasn’t good enough to be the best.”

Meslier is still the number one at Leeds despite the club signing Karl Darlow from Newcastle United in the summer.