Former Premier League midfielder Barry Ferguson believes Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could try to snare away Reo Hatate from Celtic in the January transfer window.

Postecoglou played a key part in bringing in players such as Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic and they have made a big impact at Parkhead.

The Australian joined Tottenham at the end of last season and has made a brilliant start to life as Spurs manager and has already won over the fans with his sleek brand of football.

There have been suggestions that at some point he will try to raid Celtic for players and Hatate is one of the players who many believe could end up at Tottenham in the future.

Ferguson believes that Celtic could be dealing with a Postecoglou raid as early as the next transfer window in January and has admitted that Hatate is one of the players who seem primed for a move to Spurs.

The former top flight midfielder said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I’d expect him to come in in January, I’d like him to come in in January.

“That’s one of the players I think is a Postecoglou-type player.”

Hatate has a contract until 2026 with Celtic and the club are pushing to convince him to sign a new and improved deal.