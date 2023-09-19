Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson is certain that Brendan Rodgers will be putting pressure on the Celtic board to make sure that they tie Reo Hatate down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Hatate came on for the second half of Celtic’s win over Dundee at the weekend after recovering from an injury.

He looked good for the 30 minutes he was on the pitch and showed his value to the team again with a fine cameo performance.

The Japanese midfielder has a contract until 2026 with Celtic and the club are hoping to convince the player to sign a new and improved deal soon.

Rodgers is insistent that it is between the club and the player but Ferguson stressed that the Celtic manager will be putting pressure on the Bhoys hierarchy to sort out the new deal soon.

The former Scotland star insisted that Hatate is absolutely a top player and Celtic will be desperate to get him tied down.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “As a player, he is so important to Celtic.

“Brendan Rodgers is saying that it’s up to the club but I am sure that he will be on at the club to make sure that it gets done.

“When he is fully fit, he is a top midfielder.

“He has got a real good range of passing; he can get about the pitch; he can score and I am sure Celtic will be absolutely desperate to get him tied on a new contract.”

Hatate has made 69 appearances for Celtic, scoring 13 times and laying on 14 assists for his team-mates.