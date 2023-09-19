Tottenham Hotspur side-back Destiny Udogie’s agent Stefano Antonelli has insisted that Spurs did wonderful business to sign Guglielmo Vicario and his client, two first-team players, for relatively small transfer fees.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was backed to bring in fresh faces this summer and has a new-look squad at his disposal.

Goalkeeper Vicario was signed from Empoli for €19m and Udogie came from Udinese on a €17.3m initial fee with performance-related bonuses on top.

Both have become integral parts of the Australian manager’s side as they have started all five league matches so far.

Antonelli stressed that most of the Premier League transfers cost at least above €25m and €30m, and feels Spurs have done wonderful business to pay such small transfer fees for two starting eleven players.

“The Premier League, as we know, is an economically extreme world and taking two players as starters for so little is almost a unique case and is a symptom of great business skill”, Antonelli told Sky Italia.

“Everything that happens in the Premier League is above €25m to €30m, Chelsea took [Marc] Cucurella, for example, for €80m.”

The ex-Serie A duo will be eager to work hard to make a name for themselves in the Premier League with their performances for the north Londoners.