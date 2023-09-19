Sandro Tonali’s former coach Davide Rapacioli has indicated that both AC Milan and the player have gained from his move to Newcastle United in the summer.

If he is in the Newcastle team tonight, Tonali will be stepping out on the San Siro for the first team since leaving AC Milan in the summer.

The Rossoneri are his boyhood club but the midfielder moved on in the last transfer window and AC Milan carried out an overhaul of their squad with the proceeds from his sale.

Tonali has not set the Premier League on fire and he was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Brentford at the weekend.

Rapacioli insisted that there is no point in dealing with hypotheticals and stressed that everyone needs to accept a decision that was made in the summer.

He indicated that both AC Milan and Tonali have benefited as the money allowed the club to strengthen the squad and the midfielder moved to the best league in the world.

He told Italian outlet MilanNews.it when asked if AC Milan would have been better off had they kept the player: “Decisions have been made and it is useless to comment on them.

“He joined an ambitious club in the best league in the world and Milan oversaw a tactical and technical change.

“It’s futile to ask yourself certain questions now.”

Tonali is likely to be in the team tonight given the emotional significance of playing against his former team.