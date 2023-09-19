Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has revealed that the hardest thing to decipher in England is the weather, but the level of football is something to be positive about.

Gnonto moved to England only last September and caught the eye in the Premier League, though he could not help Leeds avoid relegation.

Life in England has not been easy for the Italian, who insists that the weather in England is something that has puzzled him.

He admits that his parents going to England with him helped on the food side and the incredible level of football has helped in making up for the weather.

While giving an account of his adapting to life in England, Gnonto told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: “Life here is very different, but with the food, I was quite lucky because I came with my parents.

“The hardest thing to decipher is always the weather, it’s a bit sad around here.

“The positive thing however is the level of football, it’s incredible.”

On his experience at different stadiums across the country, the 19-year-old stated: “I’ve been to lots of stadiums and the atmosphere is fantastic.”

Gnonto has also been left impressed by the admiration he has seen for Serie A football.

“I think that abroad there is more admiration for Serie A than we think.

“It is a tournament that has made history and there is a lot of admiration both for Italy and for the championship itself.”

Gnonto, who left Zurich for Leeds United last summer, tried to force a move away from Elland Road in the summer but the Whites stood firm, refusing to sell.