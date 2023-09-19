Wolves legend Dave Edwards has warned that Luton Town look more dangerous than they did in pre-season and feels Gary O’Neil’s side have to match the Hatters’ work ethic on Saturday.

The Molineux outfit have had a difficult start to the current Premier League campaign as they have picked up only three points from their first five matches.

They have scored only five goals in the league so far and conceded eleven times in the process; Wolves are currently sitting 16th in the table.

Edwards stressed that Wolves are badly in need of a win to kickstart their campaign and next up is Luton at the weekend.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in pre-season, but Edwards warned that Luton have become more dangerous since then and Wolves must match their work ethic.

“Wolves need a result to pull themselves away from the bottom”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“In the pre-season game against Luton, Wolves dominated possession but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“I think they’ve evolved since then and look more dangerous, but Wolves have to match their work ethic and hope the quality shines through.”

Now it remains to be seen if O’Neil’s men will be able to snatch their second league win of the season against bottom-of-the-table Luton.