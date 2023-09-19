Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto insists that Manchester City remain the strongest side in the Champions League.

Gnonto, 19, was the centre of transfer controversy in the summer when he refused to play for Leeds and submitted a transfer request.

He was desperate to join Everton, but with Leeds unwilling to sell was forced to apologise to get himself back into the first team fold.

Now the Italian star has been reintegrated into Daniel Farke’s team and he has already played four league games for the Whites, scoring once.

He will be watching the Champions League from his sofa and is looking for Italian sides to shine, though he feels Manchester City are the strongest in the competition.

“They [the Italian sides] are all strong, I am sure they will have a good run”, Gnonto, asked about the Champions League, told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

“Let’s hope they get as far as possible and maybe some will even manage to win.

“The strongest in the tournament? Probably Manchester City, they demonstrated it last year.

“But there are many teams that can do well, we will see who gets to the end.“

Gnonto will be hoping to play in the Champions League at some point in his career and it remains to be seen if he does reach the biggest stage of all.