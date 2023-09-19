Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the Gers should at least get a draw from their game against Real Betis at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Michael Beale’s side will shift their focus towards Europe this week as they are set to host Real Betis in their opening group game of this season’s Europa League.

Rangers are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win at St. Johnstone while Real Betis were hammered 5-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp last weekend.

Ferguson insisted that even though it was against Barcelona, the result shows that Betis are not in great form ahead of coming to Scotland for the Europa League clash.

The Rangers legend stressed that at home Beale’s side should at least get a point if not a win against a weary Betis side on Thursday night.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “We are at home.

“They are not in great form, they got absolutely battered at the weekend and I know it’s Barcelona who have got some top players.

“But I would expect Rangers to come away with at least a point, if not three points because you are at home.”

Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol are the other two teams in Group C of the Europa League.