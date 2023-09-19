Richard Keys has insisted that Newcastle United should not have lost both games against Manchester City and Liverpool if they have aspirations of being a top side.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen on improving upon last term’s displays this season but they have made a sluggish start to their campaign.

Newcastle finished in the top four last term and again spent cash in the summer to strengthen their side, something which has further increased expectations.

Despite their ambitions, Newcastle suffered back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Liverpool, while also losing against Brighton.

And Keys believes that the Magpies should not have returned empty-handed from those matches, especially when Howe’s men are aiming high now.

He explained that the Magpies need to be more competitive against the top-ranked teams in the Premier League if the side want to see themselves in the pool of best clubs.

“Newcastle have not made a good start but back-to-back games versus Man City and Liverpool was a tough ask“, Keys wrote in his blog column.

“Having said that – if you have got ambitions to be a top club you have got to be competitive in games of that nature – and certainly win games at home against other top six teams.

“Newcastle should have beaten Liverpool. And they should have got at least a point at Brighton.

“Top teams do not get beaten in those games.

“The very best teams win them.“

Newcastle are set to face AC Milan tonight in their opening Champions League match in Italy before making a trip to Sheffield United at the weekend.