Ex-Premier League star Barry Ferguson believes that the Tottenham Hotspur players are willing to run through brick walls for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have made an impressive start to their campaign this season and have garnered plaudits for their attacking football.

Postecoglou is hugely credited for transforming Tottenham’s style of play this season and Ferguson stressed that it is brilliant to watch the Lilywhites play.

He added that the Australian manager has already held the rein firmly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Spurs players are looking to go to any extent for their boss.

The former Premier League star further insisted that the way Spurs are playing attacking football manifests itself in that the side have not missed Harry Kane so far.

“He showed his bottle when he was up here for two years”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show while talking about Postecoglou’s impact at Spurs.

“He has gone down at Tottenham and I know it is early doors, but it looks as if he has got a team who are willing to run through brick walls and also the manner they play football is brilliant to watch.

“They are really open and attack-minded.

“I thought when they lost Harry Kane, they would have struggled big time because let’s be honest, he is one of the top strikers in the world.

“But they have not missed him one single bit.”

Tottenham are set to face arch-rivals Arsenal at the weekend and they will be looking to get the better of the Gunners in the north London derby.