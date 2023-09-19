Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Gers boss Michael Beale will heavily rely on Tom Lawrence to come good for his side this season.

Lawrence joined Rangers last year but just a month or so into last season he suffered an Achilles tendon injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He missed the start of the ongoing season as well and only made his first start this term in Rangers’ 2-0 win at St. Johnstone on Saturday.

The winger created the goal for Rabbi Matondo and showed glimpses of the talent that made Rangers sign him last year.

Ferguson is a fan of Lawrence and he pointed out that the winger had a solid career in England before he moved to Rangers a year ago.

The Rangers legend also highlighted the fact that Lawrence will add experience to the Gers team and is certain that Beale is relying on the fact that he will come good for his side this season.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I liked him when he was brought in last year and we only saw him for a month or so and he missed the rest of the season.

“A lot of people know of him.

“He had a really good career down in England and is a really good football player.

“But he has got good experience as well, he is about 29 or 30.

“He knows the game inside out and he is one player that Michael Beale will rely on big time.”

A product of the Manchester United academy, Lawrence had spells at clubs such as Leicester, Blackburn, Ipswich Town and Derby County before moving north of the border with Rangers.