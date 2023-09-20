Tottenham Hotspur target Gift Orban is on Eintracht Frankfurt’s radar for the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old centre-forward was the centre of attention from several clubs in the recently closed transfer window.

Tottenham showed keen interest in taking Orban to north London, but despite being expected to lodge a bid, did not snap him up.

Orban is a player that Tottenham continue to rate and they could make a fresh move for him in future windows.

However, Tottenham now look set to have competition for the Gent striker’s signature from Germany.

According to German daily Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in Orban and considering him as a target for January.

On summer transfer deadline day, the German outfit sold Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain but failed to bring in a replacement.

Orban has begun this season impressively for the Belgian outfit, scoring six goals in ten games.