West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has admitted that the Hammers’ failure to reach the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season will act as motivation for them this time around.

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last season, which granted them automatic entry to the group stage of the Europa League this term.

West Ham had a good run the last time they were in the Europa League as well and made it to the semi-finals of the competition in 2022 before losing to German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Soucek admitted that their failure in the Europa League semi-finals was used as fuel to power their successful Europa Conference League campaign last season.

He conceded that losing to Eintracht Frankfurt was disappointing but it will act as good motivation for them to do well and go further in the competition in the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder said in a press conference: “This was also our motivation to go as far as possible in the Conference League.

“Now we’re playing in the Europa League again.

“We were gutted not to get to the final last time but we’re motivated to get as far as we can.

“We have to focus on the first game now and then concentrate on each game that comes.”

West Ham will open their campaign against FK TSC in the Europa League on Thursday night.