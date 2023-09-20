Former Hibernian star Tam McManus is of the view that Nick Montgomery and his coaching staff have a brilliant opportunity on their hands to have a flying start to their tenure by winning three straight upcoming home games.

Montgomery has begun his tenure as Hibs boss with a 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock at the weekend, despite leading the game by two goals until the 60th minute.

Next Hibernian are set to play three straight home games, two of them against St. Johnstone and Dundee in league fixtures, and one against St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup.

McManus believes that Montgomery and staff have a very good opportunity to make an excellent start to his tenure by winning the upcoming three home games.

Hibs are currently at the bottom of the league table and the ex-Hibernian star also thinks that good performances in their next three fixtures can give their season a lift.

“What an opportunity for the new management team to really get things flying with three home games in the next 11 days”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“St Johnstone and Dundee visiting Easter Road in the league has to be looked at as a potential six points and with a tasty League Cup quarter final against high-flying St Mirren sandwiched in between its a real chance for season lift-off.”

Hibs will take on St. Johnstone at the weekend and Montgomery will be keen on registering his first win as Hibernian boss on Saturday.