Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn thinks the time may have come to bring Archie Gray out of the Whites side.

The young midfielder featured against Hull City on Wednesday night as Leeds played out a 0-0 draw in the Championship clash.

Gray has regularly been trusted by Leeds boss Daniel Farke this season, but Redfearn believes that the teenager is now looking a little lost after a run of games.

The former Leeds boss believes that, especially with Glen Kamara waiting in the wings, it is time to give Gray a break.

“I just think he’s looking a little bit lost in it now, which is normal, he’s only young and making his way”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s been sensational since he’s come back and it might just be time to give him a breather.

“Obviously you’ve got Glen Kamara.”

Leeds’ point at Hull has edged them up to ninth in the Championship standings ahead of a weekend clash at Elland Road against Watford.