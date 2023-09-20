Everton new boy Beto has revealed that Samuel Eto’o is the player he idolises and admits his respect for Romelu Lukaku led him to Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side were desperate to bring in a striker this summer in a bid to bolster their attacking ranks and share the goalscoring burden.

The Toffees eventually got the Portuguese star after zeroing in on him but they are still struggling to find momentum in the final third.

Beto arrived at Goodison Park on a four-year deal and now the striker disclosed that he has memories of watching a number of Merseyside derbies.

The Portuguese star further added that he followed his idol Eto’o at Chelsea and his journey now has stopped at Everton because of his love for former Toffees man Lukaku.

“My first memories of Everton are watching the Merseyside derbies”, Beto told Everton’s in-house media.

“My all-time hero is Eto’o so I followed him at Chelsea and I loved Lukaku so that led me to Everton.

“I would watch the derbies and say, ‘Everton can not lose this!’, but I watched a lot of games and still remember them now.“

Everton have made a sluggish start to their campaign this season and their poor goalscoring record is worrying their fans.

However, the Toffees are hoping to turn the tide soon and will be looking to Beto for firing for them.