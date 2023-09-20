Richard Keys has aimed a dig at Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United’s big Champions League opener against Bayern Munich tonight.

Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are in Munich preparing to take on the German champions at the Allianz Arena.

The Dutchman is facing several questions after his side lost three of their opening five Premier League games at the start of the season.

Manchester United are also facing several injury issues and have taken just three centre-backs to Germany with one of them being veteran Jonny Evans.

The Premier League giants are not the favourites against the Bavarians, but Ten Hag is hopeful of getting a reaction from his players following a bad home defeat against Brighton in the league.

Keys has often been critical of Ten Hag for blaming his players after a bad result and indicated that he is expecting the same excuses if Manchester United suffer defeat tonight.

The veteran broadcaster took to Twitter and wrote: “If United lose tonight my guess is it’ll [be] because the players were ‘unprofessional and didn’t stick to the game plan’.”

With several negative stories surrounding the club on and off the pitch, Ten Hag is desperate for a positive result and performance in Bavaria tonight.