Bayern Munich are still looking at Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as an alternative to Fulham star Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha’s move did not go through on the final day as Bayern Munich ran out of time to get the deal over the line.

He returned to Fulham following suffering the disappointment and signed a new contract with the London club.

Bayern Munich still believe they can get him in the winter window but they are still keeping tabs on several alternatives as well.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), McTominay has continued to remain on the German champions’ radar.

The Scotland midfielder was linked with a move to Bavaria in the summer but Manchester United decided against selling him.

He is not a certain starter when everyone is fit at Old Trafford and Manchester United could be open to selling him in January.

Bayern Munich are likely to try and sign him if they fail to land Palhinha in the next transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether McTominay will be open to a move in the middle of the season given he could be going to the European Championship with Scotland next summer.