Nottingham Forest enquired about Juventus forward Moise Kean in the summer transfer window, but the Italian ultimately remained in Turin.

Kean, 23, permanently joined Juventus from Everton this summer after spending two seasons on loan at the Turin outfit.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side triggered the obligation to buy clause in Kean’s deal, which cost them €30m.

Despite his move to Juventus becoming permanent only this summer, the attacker was of interest to several outfits, including Nottingham Forest.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Tricky Trees made an enquiry about Kean in the summer transfer window.

A move to Nottingham Forest did not happen though and the Premier League side turned their attention elsewhere, however, it is unclear whether Steve Cooper’s side wanted to sign the Italian star on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest indeed snapped up Divock Origi from AC Milan on a season-long loan on deadline day.

But it remains to be seen if they reignite their interest in Kean in January, with the Italian star struggling to find regular playing time for Juventus this season.