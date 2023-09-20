Southampton star Jo Tessem is of the view that Saints are a predictable team and thinks Russell Martin’s side are easy to play against.

Ipswich Town came out 1-0 victorious over Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday, as Martin’s side registered three straight defeats in the league.

Saints have conceded ten goals in their last three games and they are now in eleventh place in the league table with ten points from seven games.

Tessem believes that Southampton are a side who are extremely predictable and he believes Ipswich Town came to St Mary’s knowing what to do.

The former Southampton star pointed out that Martin’s side are extremely easy to play against as the team lack pace, determination and the ability to defend.

Tessem stated that Southampton are slow and added that they are lacking in creating opportunities in the final third.

“We are predictable; Ipswich come here and know exactly what to do”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We seem easy to play against; there is no pace, there is no determination, there is no tackling, there is no running, and there is no full-paced football.

“We are too slow, sideways.

“We kind of don’t create anything in the final third and if you are going to win football games, then you have to score goals.”

Southampton are set to take on Middlesbrough at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Martin will be able to get his side back to winning ways against Michael Carrick’s men.