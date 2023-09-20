Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy has admitted that an away match at Portsmouth is incredibly difficult at any given point of time, ahead of the Imps’ trip to Fratton Park.

Pompey are currently sitting at the top of the League One standings with 16 points from eight matches.

John Mousinho’s side are so far unbeaten in the league this season and Kennedy feels that a tough test at Fratton Park is awaiting the Imps at the weekend.

The Irish manager also raved about Pompey’s boss and the strong squad the Fratton Park outfit have at their disposal.

“If you are playing Portsmouth away, on any season in a year, it is an incredibly tough place to go”, Kennedy told Lincoln City’s in-house media.

“If you look at the form they have, they are the only unbeaten team in the league.

“Games can change at any given moment but they are currently 3-1 up away at Barnsley at the moment [the match at Oakwell eventually ended 3-2 in Portsmouth’s favour, ed.].

“They have got an outstanding new manager, very, very good individual players and an incredible squad.“

Portsmouth rejigged their ranks this summer in a bid to secure promotion this season after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last term.

And they have so far been able to earn respect from their fellow League One rivals because of their on-field fluidity.