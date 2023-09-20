Former Bristol City defender Chris Honor is of the view that Nigel Pearson has utilised Kal Naismith to make the Robins comfortable in possession.

Last season, Bristol City brought in the 31-year-old centre-back from Luton Town on a free transfer and Naismith made 25 league appearances in the Robins’ last league campaign.

Naismith has featured six times in the league so far and played an important role in Bristol City’s 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Honor believes that the Robins boss has used Naismith to make Bristol City a team good with possession.

The former Robins star is of the view that now with Naismith, they are good at creating chances and he believes that the team have the ability to wear opponents down by keeping possession long enough.

“I think Nigel Pearson has used Naismith to make us very comfortable in possession”, Honor said on BBC Radio Bristol.

“At a time, we used to be a counter-attacking team, but now we are a possession-based team.

“And now we are looking like a really comfortable and really astute clever team who can build our own chances out of keeping possession long enough, wearing teams down and being patient.

“And with Naismith at centre-half, that is always a possibility.”

Bristol City have managed to climb up to fifth place in the league table with their win over Plymouth on Tuesday.