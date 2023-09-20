Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has insisted that playing away in Scotland is always complicated ahead of facing Celtic in the Rome side’s next Champions League group game.

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel emerged as the unlikely goalscorer as Lazio snatched a point late in their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night.

Celtic lost 2-0 at Feyenoord in the other game in the group and the Scottish giants will host Lazio at Parkhead in two weeks’ time.

Sarri stressed the importance of every game in the group and admitted that European nights away in Scotland are always complicated regardless of the strength of the opponent.

The Lazio coach is looking forward to studying Celtic as an opposition before taking on them in the next group game.

Sarri said in his post Atletico Madrid press conference: “All the matches are important.

“Usually in Scotland, the games are not easy.

“But we will have to study the opposition.”

Celtic did beat Lazio home and away in the Europa League when the two were grouped together in 2019.