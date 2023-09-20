Real Betis president Ange Haro is certain that his side have the ingredients to play against a combative team such as Rangers in Europe.

Rangers will host Real Betis in the opening group game of their Europa League campaign at Ibrox on Thursday.

The Glasgow giants will hope to recapture some of the magic of the European run that took the team to the final of the Europa League last year.

Betis are the favourites to win a group that also has Slavia Prague and Aris Limassol but Haro is aware of the kind of difficulties his team will have to encounter in Glasgow on Thursday night.

The Real Betis president conceded that Rangers are a difficult team to play against but is confident that his side have the elements needed to neutralise the combative football he is expecting from Michael Beale’s side.

Haro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca: “Both Rangers and Celtic, with whom we already had the opportunity to play, are combative teams who are strong on the pitch and will make it difficult for us.

“But Betis have enough elements to beat this kind of a team.

“Then in football, it’s eleven against eleven and we will see who wins.”

Real Betis did suffer defeat the last time they were in Glasgow when they lost 3-2 against Celtic in the Europa League group stage in 2021.