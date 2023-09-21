Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Michael Brown believes that Spurs should not have too high expectations about where they will finish this season in spite of their positive start.

The Liywhites have enjoyed their best start to the season in 57 years and are currently unbeaten after five games, four of which they have won.

Their last win against Sheffield United was a particularly impressive one as they showed character to score two late goals in the 98th and 100th minutes to beat the Blades 2-1 in the end.

Brown has been left impressed with what he has seen from his former team but urged caution and does not want the Londoners to get carried away.

Heaping praise on Tottenham’s manager Ange Postecoglou, Brown told the BBC: “The new manager is very open, he’s really good with the media and has already established an attractive and entertaining style of play.

“He is leading the club in line with how they would want and what they stand for.”

“They also will be delighted with the points they have already got although it was a touch shaky against Sheffield United.

“There has to be an air of caution though.

“Let’s not get too carried away as it is still early.

“I do not think they should have too high expectations of where they will finish – and it is trophies these supporters want as well.”

Tottenham will have a tough test to handle this weekend when they take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side away from home on Sunday.