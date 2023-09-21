Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn believes Pascal Struijk is looking good this season because he is feeling settled in one position.

Struijk and Joe Rodon have struck up a good partnership at the back for Leeds this season.

He was immense at the back as the ten men of Leeds managed to play out a 0-0 draw at Hull on Wednesday night.

The Belgian has been part of Leeds defence that have kept three clean sheets on the trot and have turned them into a defensively resolute side.

Redfearn feels Struijk suffered last season as he played in multiple positions and struggled at the elite level of the Premier League.

He stressed that the defender is looking much better and composed because he is feeling settled and has shown his defensive nous at the heart of Leeds’ defence.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Last season in the Premier League there were some young players who had it tough in the elite environment.

“Struijk sort of went left-back, centre-back and right-back, he got played in one or two different positions.

“Now he is in the position where he plays, he is settled and he looks a player to me.

“He is physically perfect for the role, I think his timing of things is good, he reacts well, he has got a good understanding with Rodon and they balance and cover for one another.”

Struijk will likely have Liam Cooper beside him against Watford this weekend due to Rodon’s suspension.