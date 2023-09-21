Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn believes Georginio Rutter put in another impressive performance at Hull City on Wednesday night.

Rutter has been looking better this season following criticism when he joined Leeds in the last January transfer window and struggling in the Premier League.

He has scored twice in the Championship already this season and has managed to nail down a spot in Daniel Farke’s starting eleven.

The Frenchman missed a good chance in Leeds’ 0-0 draw at Hull on Wednesday night but Redfearn believes it was an overall impressive performance by the forward.

He highlighted the way Rutter worked hard on the pitch and showed quality on the ball as well as being a threat up front for Leeds at the MKM Stadium.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I was impressed with Rutter.

“He put himself about, he showed in moments when he got hold of the ball and played people in.

“He looked a threat and he works hard.”

Unless Farke looks to rotate against Watford at home this weekend, Rutter is likely to start the next Championship game for Leeds as well.