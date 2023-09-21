Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has hailed Ben Doak for his display at LASK Linz and admits he would have hated to play against the winger.

Doak was handed a start by Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s Europa League opener away at LASK Linz and clocked 61 minutes in a game the Reds won 3-1 thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

The teenager looked at home at the level and Warnock was impressed with what he saw on the night.

He admits he would have hated to play against Doak because he is a player who does not become discouraged when things do not work out and is fearless.

Warnock said on LFC TV post match: “Plenty of positives from Ben Doak.

“I love how fearless he is.

“I’d hate to play against him, I really would.

“He is one of those players who never loses confidence.”

Doak will be looking to make himself a fixture in Liverpool’s Europa League run as the Reds aim to go all the way and pick up the silverware.

The other game in Liverpool’s group saw Union SG and Toulouse play out a 1-1 draw.