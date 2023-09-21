Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has admitted that Illan Meslier has shown great character in emerging out of his struggles in the Premier League last season.

Meslier has re-established himself as the Leeds number one this season after losing his place in the team towards the end of their relegation campaign in the Premier League.

Karl Darlow’s arrival has not changed his status in the team and he has played well in a Leeds side that have kept three clean sheets on the trot in the Championship.

Redfearn was impressed with the Frenchman’s performance in Leeds’ 0-0 draw against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night.

He insisted that Meslier has shown great resilience and character to bounce back from last season’s horror showings to re-establish himself as one of the top young goalkeepers.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Meslier in goal was good tonight.

“He is growing into a top young goalkeeper.

“He had it rough in the Premier League [but] he has shown character and these clean sheets will do him a power of good.”

Meslier recently revealed that he could not leave Leeds in the summer after playing a part in their relegation from the Premier League last season.