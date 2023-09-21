Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that it is still very early days for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto to click as a partnership and stressed that these things take time.

The Toffees have started the season poorly as they are currently sitting 18th in the league table with one point from five matches.

They have scored only two goals in the league so far and both of them came against Sheffield United in a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

Calvert-Lewin has just come back from a facial injury and Beto arrived at Goodison Park this summer.

They are yet to start any game together, but Dyche likes to play two up front if possible, though he feels it will take time for the partnership to click.

“It’s still early for that combination, you only get so many training hours, but we’re certainly looking down that line”, Dyche told a press conference.

“Sometimes you’re waiting for it to naturally happen, sometimes you’re coaching it.

“Beto is new to the Premier League, remember, it takes a bit of time to get that cohesion.

“Equally if Dom’s coming in, we’ve got to look at that cohesion.

“Sometimes these things snap in, sometimes they need a bit of work.”

Dyche will be desperately hoping for the striker duo link up and score much-needed goals for Everton in the upcoming fixtures.