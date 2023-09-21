Nicolo Zaniolo believes that Aston Villa have the capability to make their fans happy this season, as they prepared to kick off their Europa Conference League campaign.

Zaniolo, who joined Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray in the summer, is still settling into life in England having appeared in a total of three games for them so far.

With the Villans set to kick start their European campaign later this week, the 24-year-old is looking forward to a prolonged campaign, though he is wary of the threat Unai Emery’s side are going to face away from home.

Nevertheless, Zaniolo thinks that Aston Villa have what is needed to make their fans smile this season.

“This season Aston Villa are one of the main candidates to win the competition”, Zaniolo told the Daily Mail.

“It won’t be easy as there are a number of very good, organised teams and it’s always hard to play away from home

“But we are a very good side and we want to lift this important trophy.

“If we do what we’re capable of this season, we can make our fans very happy.”

Aston Villa’s first group stage match will be against Legia Warsaw in Poland and it remains to be seen if Zaniolo will feature.