Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has stated that the Whites squad need more experienced players such as defender Luke Ayling.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds saw a host of players leave Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

Ayling, who joined the Whites from Bristol City in 2016, is one of the senior players in the squad and has captained Leeds this season in six of the seven league games.

Farke admitted that the 32-year-old right-back’s influence on the team is massive and added that Ayling is a leader in the Leeds dressing room.

The Yorkshire outfit’s boss stated that the team need more experienced players like Ayling who can guide the youngsters and act as a calming influence.

“Luke’s influence is massive”, Farke said at a press conference.

“You can’t overrate it because it’s so important.

‘He’s a good player but he leads in the dressing room.

“He calms the lads down, sometimes an arm around the shoulder, sometimes a kick.

“We need this, we have young players but we need experienced players.

“I love his mentality and he brings it into the dressing room.”

Ayling has started all seven league games for Leeds so far this season and has picked up two cautions in the process.