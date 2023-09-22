Former top-flight star Chris Sutton has bemoaned the state of Everton’s attack and does not feel they will score against Brentford this weekend.

The Toffees netted the second-lowest number of times last season and they finished their league campaign in 17th place, narrowly escaping the drop to the Championship.

Manager Sean Dyche bolstered his squad’s attacking ranks this summer by signing forwards Beto, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison in order to fix Everton’s goalscoring woes.

However, the Merseyside outfit have managed to hit the back of the net only twice in five league games so far and they are set to take on the Bees this weekend at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Sutton stated that when the Toffees manage to create goalscoring opportunities for themselves, they failed to capitalise on them.

The former striker remarked that he does not expect Everton to score against Brentford and he believes that the Toffees’ goalscoring troubles will not be resolved anytime soon.

Sutton wrote on the BBC: “It must be miserable being an Everton fan at the moment because even when they have created opportunities, like they did against Fulham and Wolves earlier this season, they haven’t taken them.

“I want to say they will score this time, but I can’t see it.

“Instead, I think there is more misery in store.”

It remains to be seen whether Everton can secure their first victory of their league campaign against Brentford.